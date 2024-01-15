Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

SPLV stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $63.15. 1,583,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,700. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $64.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

