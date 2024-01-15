Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 453.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 0.7% of Triumph Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

RSP stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,568,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,184,245. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $158.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

