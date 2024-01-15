Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
RSP stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $156.05. 5,568,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,184,245. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.04 and a 200-day moving average of $148.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $158.60. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Lucid a high risk EV penny stock
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Lululemon stock falls on raised guidance
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Salesforce just flashed a big bright buy signal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.