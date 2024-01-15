Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Shares Purchased by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,870 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Income Trust makes up approximately 1.4% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 169,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 96,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 13.4% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 45,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 200,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the period.

NYSE:VVR remained flat at $4.08 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,967. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $4.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

