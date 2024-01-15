Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.9% of Triumph Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $409.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,594,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,342,820. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $395.14 and a 200-day moving average of $377.46. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $273.89 and a 52-week high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

