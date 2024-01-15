Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Short Interest Down 40.5% in December

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the December 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE IVR traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.17. The company had a trading volume of 698,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,378. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.88.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.45%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently -380.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IVR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco Mortgage Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Mortgage Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,943,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,774 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 33.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,186,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 298,712 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 84.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 479,700 shares during the period. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

