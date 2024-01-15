Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.77% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 292.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BSMQ traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $23.72. The stock had a trading volume of 34,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,911. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.36.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.0517 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.