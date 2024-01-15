Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,308 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCO stock remained flat at $20.93 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,883,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,378. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

