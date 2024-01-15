Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) is Straight Path Wealth Management’s 6th Largest Position

Straight Path Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 247,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $20.93 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,883,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,378. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.