International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

THM opened at $0.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.42. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.07 million, a PE ratio of -66.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 140,462 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 27,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46,910 shares in the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

