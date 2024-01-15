International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IGT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

IGT stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.65 and a beta of 1.95. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in International Game Technology by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 36.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,208,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,949,000 after acquiring an additional 594,552 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 2.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 257,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 20.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 268,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 44,761 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 21.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

