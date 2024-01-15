Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) COO Sells $150,336.13 in Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) COO Roger Adsett sold 5,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $150,336.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,244.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Roger Adsett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 9th, Roger Adsett sold 3,837 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $112,232.25.

On Friday, January 5th, Roger Adsett sold 3,042 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $88,856.82.

Insmed Price Performance

INSM opened at $28.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.26. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 million. Research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Insmed in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,850,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Insmed by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,956 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Insmed by 86.5% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,865,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,094,000 after purchasing an additional 865,108 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Insmed by 47.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,383,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,172,000 after purchasing an additional 769,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Insmed during the third quarter worth $15,150,000.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

