Insider Selling: Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Sells £574.91 in Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) insider Gary McGrath sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 301 ($3.84), for a total value of £574.91 ($732.84).

Gary McGrath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 11th, Gary McGrath bought 42 shares of Zotefoams stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.58) per share, with a total value of £150.78 ($192.20).

Shares of LON:ZTF opened at GBX 349 ($4.45) on Monday. Zotefoams plc has a one year low of GBX 258.55 ($3.30) and a one year high of GBX 415 ($5.29). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 332.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 336.46. The company has a market capitalization of £170.49 million, a PE ratio of 1,586.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; Ecozote foam that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

