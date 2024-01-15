Insider Selling: Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) Insider Sells £159,777.09 in Stock

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) insider Laurence Keen sold 53,797 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.79), for a total transaction of £159,777.09 ($203,667.42).

Shares of LON:BOWL opened at GBX 290 ($3.70) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 284.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 252.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £497.96 million, a PE ratio of 1,450.00, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.27. Hollywood Bowl Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 211.85 ($2.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 311.50 ($3.97).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a GBX 11.27 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.27. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. Hollywood Bowl Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 400 ($5.10) to GBX 410 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. As of December 16, 2022, it operated 75 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

