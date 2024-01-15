Insider Selling: Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) General Counsel Sells $80,200.00 in Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $80,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 240,409 shares in the company, valued at $964,040.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Destination XL Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DXLG opened at $4.01 on Monday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $241.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47.
Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $119.19 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 5.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXLG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Destination XL Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,513 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Destination XL Group by 47.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 31,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Destination XL Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Destination XL Group in the first quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Destination XL Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,294,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 196,420 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.
