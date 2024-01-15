Insider Buying: ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK) Senior Officer Acquires 35,000 Shares of Stock

ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jared Lukomski purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,325.00.

ROK Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CVE ROK traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 11,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,108. The firm has a market cap of C$63.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.36. ROK Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.26 and a twelve month high of C$0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.34.

ROK Resources (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.02). ROK Resources had a negative net margin of 15.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of C$22.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that ROK Resources Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ROK Resources

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. It primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

