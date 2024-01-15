InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) Short Interest Update

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 409,400 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 376,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in InnovAge by 386.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in InnovAge by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in InnovAge by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its stake in InnovAge by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,402,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 238,551 shares in the last quarter. 12.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InnovAge Stock Performance

INNV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.84. 14,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,511. InnovAge has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge ( NASDAQ:INNV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $182.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. InnovAge had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that InnovAge will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

