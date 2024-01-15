Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Informa Stock Performance

IFJPY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.58. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275. Informa has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.63.

About Informa

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

