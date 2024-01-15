Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Informa Stock Performance
IFJPY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.58. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275. Informa has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.63.
About Informa
