ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

ImmunoGen Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $29.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 1.16.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $113.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ImmunoGen

In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 19,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $325,153.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at $46,831.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 19,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $325,153.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at $46,831.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $3,356,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 634,795 shares of company stock worth $11,918,842 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoGen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 471.8% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,322,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,992,330 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at about $164,398,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 69.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,822 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 17.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,482,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,258,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,098 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

