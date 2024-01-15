ICON (ICX) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.80 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. ICON has a total market cap of $229.69 million and $5.80 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000550 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 976,583,487 coins and its circulating supply is 976,583,593 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 976,570,409.0342242 with 976,570,398.8243011 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.23331867 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $5,751,629.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

