Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 305.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 19.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 23.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,199 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 27.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Honeywell International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $201.10. 2,429,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,645. The company has a market capitalization of $132.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $217.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.24.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

