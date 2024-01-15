Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Reaches $3.95 on Major Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $144.40 million and $17,420.32 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for about $3.95 or 0.00009307 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.9388764 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $15,393.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

