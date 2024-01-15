Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $85.08

Shares of Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$85.08 and last traded at C$84.16, with a volume of 14767 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$84.44.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Hammond Power Solutions from C$69.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$768.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$78.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$63.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88.

In other news, Senior Officer Adrian David Thomas purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$67.00 per share, with a total value of C$33,500.00. In related news, Director Grant Cameron Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.50, for a total value of C$815,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Adrian David Thomas purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$67.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,500.00. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

