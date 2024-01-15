Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.59

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.59 and last traded at C$4.58, with a volume of 77973 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.10.

Haivision Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$132.41 million, a P/E ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.62.

About Haivision Systems

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.

