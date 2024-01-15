Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,036,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 230,706 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 1.56% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $8,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 24.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 13,542 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 12,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,213,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,092,000 after buying an additional 61,518 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 33,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $7.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $9.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $117.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

GLDD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLDD

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.