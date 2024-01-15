Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives $27.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.89.

GPK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 369.6% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 870.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GPK opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.86. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $27.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.91.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

