GraniteShares Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 90.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,862 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 41,333 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 64,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 33,678 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,105,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 490,614 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after buying an additional 96,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,033,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,529,000 after buying an additional 43,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director T Scott Martin acquired 11,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $168,260.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,092.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $45,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director T Scott Martin bought 11,019 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $168,260.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,731 shares in the company, valued at $912,092.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on KRP shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:KRP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.68. 467,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,744. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 29.89% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.56 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.90%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 161.91%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.