GraniteShares Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4,170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.26. The stock had a trading volume of 480,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,200. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.94.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.15 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 138.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OCSL. B. Riley cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

