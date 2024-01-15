GraniteShares Advisors LLC Makes New $573,000 Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.60.

Align Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ALGN traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $271.64. 440,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,456. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.91. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

See Also

