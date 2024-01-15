GraniteShares Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the quarter. SLR Investment comprises 1.5% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 20,529 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 302,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SLR Investment from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ SLRC traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $15.24. 121,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $831.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.12. SLR Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $16.08.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $59.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.23 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 32.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 123.31%.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

