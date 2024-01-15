GraniteShares Advisors LLC Buys 6,016 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 9,775.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 137.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DEA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.49. The company had a trading volume of 692,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,656. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate bought 8,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 92,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,166.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

