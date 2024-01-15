GraniteShares Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital comprises about 1.5% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 23.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 120.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 11.9% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,522. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.66%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 106.22%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

