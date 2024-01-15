Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stake Raised by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 498,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,535 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC accounts for 3.1% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $7,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GBDC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 304.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,083,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,572 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after buying an additional 497,391 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 639,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after buying an additional 396,384 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,209,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after buying an additional 385,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,992,000. 40.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

GBDC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,744. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.26 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.88% and a return on equity of 11.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.37%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

