Golden Green Inc. Acquires New Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 958 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% during the third quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 415.1% during the 3rd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 233 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.6% in the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $325.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,195,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,367. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.54 and a fifty-two week high of $330.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.74. The firm has a market cap of $102.55 billion, a PE ratio of 184.80, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,576 shares of company stock valued at $118,482,205 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PANW. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.95.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

