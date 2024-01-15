Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Up 50.0% in December

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Global X E-Commerce ETF by 584.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 36,153 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 249,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,452,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,277,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 40,709 shares during the period.

Get Global X E-Commerce ETF alerts:

Global X E-Commerce ETF Price Performance

Shares of EBIZ stock opened at $20.55 on Monday. Global X E-Commerce ETF has a 1-year low of $16.29 and a 1-year high of $21.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.03. The company has a market cap of $71.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Company Profile

The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X E-Commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X E-Commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.