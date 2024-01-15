Getaround, Inc. (NYSE:GETR) Short Interest Up 39.9% in December

Getaround, Inc. (NYSE:GETR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 738,000 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the December 15th total of 527,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getaround

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getaround during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Madrona Venture Group LLC acquired a new position in Getaround in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Getaround in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Getaround by 181.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 468,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 301,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Getaround in the first quarter worth about $63,000.

Getaround Stock Performance

Shares of GETR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,056. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Getaround has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.81.

About Getaround

Getaround ( NYSE:GETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. Getaround had a negative return on equity of 293.09% and a negative net margin of 169.51%. The company had revenue of $23.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Getaround will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getaround, Inc operates an online marketplace for peer-to-peer car sharing. The company offers Getaround, a digital carsharing marketplace connects guests who want instant access to cars nearby 24/7 for a variety of use cases. It rents convertibles, minivan, luxury, cargo van, SUV/jeep, coupe/sedan, pickup truck, and hatchback/wagon.

