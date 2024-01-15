Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 847,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Genmab A/S stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.61. The stock had a trading volume of 958,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,889. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.60.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.79 million. Equities analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. DNB Markets raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Genmab A/S by 66.7% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 148.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Genmab A/S by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,425,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

