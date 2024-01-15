Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) Insider Purchases £14,999.44 in Stock

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Free Report) insider Fred Turner bought 22,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £14,999.44 ($19,119.75).

Fuller, Smith & Turner Stock Up 0.3 %

FSTA opened at GBX 674 ($8.59) on Monday. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 446 ($5.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 720 ($9.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 659.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 607.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £253.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,964.71, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.63 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Fuller, Smith & Turner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also operates pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements; Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels; and as a managed houses service company.

