FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR) Shares Acquired by Sterling Manor Financial LLC

Sterling Manor Financial LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April makes up about 8.7% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned approximately 2.52% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $9,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of FAPR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,560 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.25.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

