Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the December 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of FBIN stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.88. 716,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,867. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $80.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.60.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.22%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBIN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

