Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded Fortive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.15.

Shares of FTV opened at $71.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $79.90.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Research analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 1,590.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

