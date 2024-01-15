Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Oppenheimer currently has $168.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.25.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $136.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $101.29 and a 12-month high of $137.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.87.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 15.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,788 shares of company stock valued at $42,158,764. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

