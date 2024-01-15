First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR) Holdings Lifted by Lunt Capital Management Inc.

Lunt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,145 shares during the quarter. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF comprises about 3.8% of Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lunt Capital Management Inc. owned 5.38% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $7,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 641,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,865,000 after purchasing an additional 54,528 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,248,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 73,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter.

BATS FCTR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,065 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average is $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $149.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.04.

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

