First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Purchased by Lunt Capital Management Inc.

Lunt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 36,994.3% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,590,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,060,000 after buying an additional 1,586,317 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 594,694 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,614,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,309,000 after purchasing an additional 591,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,767,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 489,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,341,000 after buying an additional 282,489 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,900. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

