First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the December 15th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Up 1.8 %
NYSE FPF traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 243,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,189. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. This is a boost from First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Insider Transactions at First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
Institutional Trading of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,604,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,028,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,723,000 after buying an additional 133,543 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 615,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after buying an additional 116,376 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 12.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 765,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after purchasing an additional 84,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 178.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 127,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 81,923 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.
