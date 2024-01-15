First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stock Position Lifted by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 7.9% of Triumph Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Triumph Capital Management owned approximately 0.23% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $17,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,818,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,449,000 after buying an additional 263,919 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.83. 975,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,278. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.40 and a 12 month high of $59.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.60.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

