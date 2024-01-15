First American Trust FSB Lowers Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

First American Trust FSB cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,739 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up 1.3% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 41.9% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.73.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

EOG Resources stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.05. 3,010,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,467. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.11. The company has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

