First American Trust FSB Lowers Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First American Trust FSB reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,731 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,179 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.2% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $42.99. The company had a trading volume of 12,742,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,755,944. The company has a market capitalization of $173.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

View Our Latest Report on Comcast

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.