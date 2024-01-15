FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Short Interest Update

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the December 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

FinWise Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ FINW traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 26,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,033. The company has a market capitalization of $179.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32. FinWise Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $14.70.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 million. FinWise Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 23.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FinWise Bancorp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised FinWise Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in FinWise Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

