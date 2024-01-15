Financial Analysis: Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) vs. SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES)

SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) and Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of SEALSQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Atomera shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Atomera shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get SEALSQ alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SEALSQ and Atomera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEALSQ $23.20 million 0.73 $5.77 million N/A N/A Atomera $380,000.00 452.18 -$17.44 million ($0.80) -8.32

Analyst Ratings

SEALSQ has higher revenue and earnings than Atomera.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SEALSQ and Atomera, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEALSQ 0 0 0 0 N/A Atomera 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atomera has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 155.26%. Given Atomera’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atomera is more favorable than SEALSQ.

Profitability

This table compares SEALSQ and Atomera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEALSQ N/A N/A N/A Atomera N/A -97.96% -75.89%

About SEALSQ

(Get Free Report)

SEALSQ Corp develops and sells semiconductor chips for private and public sectors. The company offers semiconductors and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services; and managed PKI for IoT solutions. It serves consumer electronics, aerospace and military, satellite and telecommunications, smart energy and smart building, smart industries, logistics, medical, and consumer industries. SEALSQ Corp was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Cointrin, Switzerland. SEALSQ Corp is a subsidiary of WISeKey International Holding AG.

About Atomera

(Get Free Report)

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. Its customers include foundries, integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and electronic design automation companies. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SEALSQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEALSQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.